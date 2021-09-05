Downeast delicacies: Cooking with Missy

*Editor’s note: This new column will be an occasional feature in the Islander. If you have a recipe to share, email Ninah Gile at [email protected]

TREMONT — Lobster macaroni and cheese is a relatively new development in the mac n’ cheese world. Not only is the creamy concoction served in numerous restaurants in Maine, but it has also become a regular dinner item in Downeast homes.

Homemaker and a new ed tech at Tremont Consolidated School, Missy Higgins, of Bernard, has shared her recipe for lobster macaroni and cheese.

“I have been making this dish for about 10 years now. It doesn’t really have a meaning to me other than I love lobster, and my family and friends love it when I make it,” said Higgins.

Higgins’ brother is a lobsterman, so the tasty crustacean, which Higgins said is the best part of the dish, is sometimes easy to come by.

“People tend to like it because it is a lobster dish and one that isn’t served very often,” Higgins added.

Lobster mac n’ cheese

The recipe makes six servings and takes 15 minutes of prep time.

Ingredients:

Kosher salt

Vegetable oil

1 pound of elbow macaroni

1 quart of milk

8 tablespoons butter, divided

1/2 cup flour

16 ounces Gruyére cheese, grated (4 cups)

8 ounces Wisconsin white sharp cheddar, shredded (2 cups)

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1 1/2 pound cooked lobster meat (4 cups)

1 1/2 cups fresh white breadcrumbs (5 slices, crusts removed)

Directions:

1.) Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit

2.) Drizzle oil into a large pot of boiling water. Add pasta and cook according to the directions on package, 6-8 minutes. Drain well. Meanwhile, heat the milk in a small saucepan, but don’t boil it.

3.) In a large pot, melt 6 tablespoons of butter and add the flour. Cook over low heat for 2 minutes, stirring with a whisk. Still whisking, add the hot milk and cook for a minute or two more, until thickened and smooth. Off the heat, add the Gruyére, cheddar, 1 tablespoon salt, pepper and nutmeg.

4.) Add the cooked macaroni and lobster and stir well. Place the mixture in 6-8 individual gratin dishes.

5.) Melt the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter, combine them with the fresh breadcrumbs and sprinkle on top.

6.) Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, or until the sauce is bubbly and the macaroni is browned on the top.