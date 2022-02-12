Aloha moves down the road 

BAR HARBOR — After briefly operating out of the building beside the 1932 Criterion Theatre, Aloha poke bowl restaurant has moved to the other end of Cottage Street and will now be open year-round.

Though the poke bowl eatery has replaced Greg Duperey’s Tailgate Kitchen & Bar on 131 Cottage St., it will still offer pizza and some other Tailgate menu items.

In December, Duperey and Aloha owners George Seavey and daughter Kaitlynn Seavey became business partners to provide their customers more options.

“We took our idea down here because we wanted a bar and we wanted indoor seats because our customers from our location down the road wanted indoor seats. They were surprised we didn’t have any,” said George. The full-service bar will feature some new beverages inspired by Aloha. This summer the owners also intend to introduce sake to the bar menu.

A coffee bar will be installed next month and will feature Coffee Hound coffee and pastries from The Stadium, which is also owned by Duperey. “People can order fancy coffees or get drip style coffee here if they are in a hurry,” said George. Available seven days a week, starting this spring, the new restaurant will also offer breakfast and lunch.

While Aloha has relocated, the Seaveys have plans to rent their former Cottage Street location for a seasonal Mexican-style takeout and breakfast restaurant.

Aloha is open daily from noon to 9 p.m., and offers takeout, delivery and dine-in options.