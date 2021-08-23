Witness a perfect murder in Somesville 

MOUNT DESERT — “Dear Murderer” by Jeffrey Hatcher, an adaptation based on the play by St. John Legh Clowes, is now playing at the Acadia Repertory Theatre.

The play is a classic noir story set in 1940s London, following the actions of one Lee Warren, a clever businessman driven to extremes by his own maddening jealousy.

“’Dear Murderer’ marks the first time in decades that we’ve worked with a brand-new play at the Acadia Rep,” said the show’s director C. Andrew Mayer. “It has been an amazing experience. Directly interacting with Jeffrey Hatcher to further build the mysteries and depths of this play was a delightful process for our company.”

“Dear Murderer” runs Tuesdays through Saturdays at 8:15 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through Sept. 5.