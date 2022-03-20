Wendell Gilly Museum hosts two novelists in conversation

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Authors Kristen Britain and Julie Czerneda, celebrated writers and long-time friends, will delve into the impact of the natural world on their fictional worlds as part of the Wendell Gilley Museum’s People-Nature-Art event this month on Tuesday, March 22, at 7 p.m.

This online-only program will explore the role of nature and biology in their science-fiction and fantasy world-building, and the connections between wilderness and the imagination.

Britain grew up in the Finger Lakes region of New York and began writing fantasy novels at the age of 9. She holds a degree in film production and writing, and worked as a national park ranger for more than 15 years, including at Acadia, where she was a ranger by day and a writer by night for several years. The result of her efforts of that time was published in 1998 and spawned the New York Times bestselling “Green Rider” series.

Czerneda is a Canadian science-fiction writer, novelist and editor. A biologist by education, she began her writing career with books on teaching science before branching into fiction. This year, she celebrates the 25th anniversary of the publication of her first novel, “A Thousand Words for Stranger.” She has written 27 books of science fiction and fantasy. Her latest, “To Each This World,” will be published in November.

This event is online only and free, but registration is required at www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/events.