Upcoming Chebacco Chat honors Ralph Stanley 

MOUNT DESERT — Mount Desert Island Historical Society, in partnership with Southwest Harbor Public Library, presents “Ralph Stanley: Citizen Historian, Lifelong Learner” during a special episode of Chebacco Chats on Thursday, March 31, airing earlier than usual at 4 p.m. via Zoom and Facebook Live.

Host Jenna Jandreau will speak with Society President Bill Horner, Southwest Harbor Public Library Director Erich Reed, the library’s former director Candy Emlen and the library’s digital archives curator Charlotte Morrill about Stanley’s contributions to digital archives, his oral histories, writing, research and other ways he explored how to be an active and engaged citizen historian.

The Southwest Harbor Public Library supports the enjoyment of lifelong learning and the MDI Historical Society fosters engagement with local history. Stanley became a friend to both, serving on their boards of directors, presenting at programs, writing articles and continuing his work on gaining and communicating knowledge, even to his last days in December 2021.

Stanley was a man of many talents and passions, from fiddle playing and fiddle making to boat building and storytelling and more, but this commemoration will center on his enormous legacy of recorded history and how he will continue to impact the community and its stories for years to come.

To attend the Chebacco Chat, visit www.mdihistory.org/chebacco-chats for the Zoom webinar link or the Facebook LIVE link. Both links will only work at the time of the Chebacco Chat. Registration is not required for Zoom, but one must have a Zoom account to participate.

For more information, email [email protected] or call (207) 276-9323.