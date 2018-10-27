Spooky organ music concert

BAR HARBOR — A recital of spooky organ music is planned for Tuesday, Oct. 30 at 5:30 p.m. at St. Saviour’s church in Bar Harbor. Organist Daniel Pyle will play the church’s pipe organ.

The concert will include the Toccata and Fugue in D minor by Bach, the “Suite Gothique” by Leon Boëllmann and other music by Bach, Olivier Messiaen and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Admission to the concert is free, and costumes are welcome.

Pyle is the organist and music director at St. Saviour’s. He studied at the University of Alabama, the Eastman School of Music, the Sweelinck Conservatorium of Amsterdam, and the Accademia Musicale Chigiana in Siena, Italy. His performances have been heard in London, Paris, and Amsterdam.