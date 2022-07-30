Samba Meets Jazz concert at the Criterion  

BAR HARBOR — Grammy-winning New York-based jazz masters hailing from Brazil, the U.S. and Belgium will perform at The 1932 Criterion Theatre at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3.

Samba Meets Jazz Workshops, in collaboration with the Criterion, is hosting the concert, which will be directed by multi-Grammy nominee, virtuoso bassist Nilson Matta and will feature four-time Grammy winner Brian Lynch on trumpet, Rafael Barata on drums/percussion, Dario Eskenazi on piano, Vitor Gonçalves on accordion and piano and John Snauwaert on saxophone. Brazilian tap dancer Felipe Galganni will be a special guest at the event.

“These Grammy-winning and nominated masters have played on stages across the world – from Newport and Montreux Jazz festivals to Lincoln Center and the Hollywood Bowl,” said Alice Schiller, organizer of the Samba Meets Jazz Workshop at College of the Atlantic, where the masters will be teaching next week. “I am thrilled to collaborate with the Criterion to bring them to Bar Harbor at such affordable prices.”

The upcoming concert is the culmination and celebration of the week of SMJ workshops held at College of the Atlantic, where participants learn from leaders in Jazz, Latin Jazz and Afro-Cuban styles.

Tickets are $15 in the orchestra, $20 in the balcony and $10 for students in the orchestra. Tickets are available online at www.criteriontheatre.org or an hour before the show at the box office. Ticketholders are invited to the Samba Meets Jazz student concert at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, free of charge.

For information about Samba Meets Jazz Workshops in Bar Harbor, call (917) 620-8872.