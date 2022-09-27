Rock with the Kroks Oct. 9 

MOUNT DESERT — There will be a live performance of men’s a cappella at The Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9. The performers are members of the Harvard Krokodiloes of the 1970s.

The Krokodiloes have continued to charm East Coast audiences with their special brand of close harmony a cappella with a mixed repertoire ranging from show tunes to serious music to beloved classics from the Great American Songbook.

The group’s singers are spread across the U.S. and will be traveling from as far away as California for this event. Most of them have never visited the Acadia region before, and plan to take full advantage of the many activities that the island has to offer.

The concert is free and no tickets are required. The performance will last approximately an hour. Following the concert, there will be a wine reception at The Neighborhood House at 1 Kimball Road.

Donations will be accepted at the door to support Island Housing Trust, an organization that promotes viable year-round island communities by advancing permanent workforce housing on Mount Desert Island.