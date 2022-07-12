Psychic entertainer claims there is no ‘illusion’ to his skills

BAR HARBOR — Mind reader Joe Diamond will be debuting at ImprovAcadia July 15-17 where he will be improvising with audience members’ random thoughts.

According to a press release from the performer, Diamond is a world record holder for solving the world’s largest corn maze – blindfolded. He’s hacked the Pentagon without a computer on live radio. He’s driven a car blindfolded multiple times without crashing. And the mayor of Crystal Lake, Ill., declared November 16, 2021, as Joe Diamond Day.

Diamond claims to use no trickery in his shows. “I only read minds with the explicit permission of the person I’m reading,” he said. “Sometimes it’s images, sometimes it’s sounds, sometimes I don’t know where it comes from. Sometimes, I simply get nothing, or I’m flat out wrong, but that’s part of the fun!”

Diamond does admit to using trickery, psychology, sleight of hand and illusion when performing traditional closeup magic. He’s gotten nearly 1 million views teaching tricks of the trade on YouTube Channels like Scam Nation and The Modern Rogue. As his career went on, he said, his stage shows used less and less tricks and more and more intuition.

ImprovAcadia’s theater is located on the second floor at 15 Cottage St. Diamond will perform at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on July 15-16 and at 8 p.m. on July 17.

Tickets are available at www.improvacadia.com or by calling (207) 288-2503.