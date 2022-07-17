Professional juggler to perform in Bar Harbor

BAR HARBOR — Join the Jesup Memorial Library for a fun morning of activities featuring juggler and vaudeville sensation Thom Wall on Saturday, July 23, at 10:30 a.m. on the library’s side yard.

Wall is an American juggler who specializes in juggling disciplines from the past. After completing a five-year tour juggling for Cirque du Soleil’s Totem, Wall now resides in Philadelphia where he researches circus history, consults for nonprofits and coaches juggling and performance at Circadium: School of Contemporary Circus.

When not at home, he’s performing his solo show “On the Topic of Juggling” on cruise ships and stages around the world.

In 2021, the International Jugglers’ Association honored him with the Excellence in Education Award.

This event is free and open to the public.