Outdoor adventurer shares exploits March 17 

BAR HARBOR — Author and outdoorsman Ron Chase brings readers along as he hikes Mount Katahdin in the winter, goes canoe racing on the Kenduskeag and backpacks through Baxter State Park in his book “Maine Al Fresco: Fifty Finest Outdoor Adventures in Maine.” Join him for a virtual talk sponsored by the Jesup Memorial Library at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, as he recounts some of his many adventures.

Chase has been an outdoor enthusiast for over 45 years throughout the United States, Canada, Scotland, France, Switzerland, Costa Rica and New Zealand. He is the author of the mountain guidebook, “Mountains for Mortals – New England” and “The Great Mars Hill Bank Robbery,” a biography of Vietnam War hero and bank robber Bernard Patterson. He currently writes “Seniors Not Acting Their Age” columns for four newspapers, articles for Maine Seniors magazine and blogs for the Bangor Daily News blog network.

In 1997, Chase was the 38th person certified by the Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC) Four Thousand Footer Committee as having climbed the 100 highest peaks in New England in the winter. He has led more than 300 whitewater, hiking, winter mountaineering, cycling, skiing, canoeing and sea kayaking trips for the AMC, Penobscot Paddle and Chowder Society, and as a Maine guide.

This talk is co-sponsored by Sherman’s Books and copies of the book are available at any of their locations, online at www.shermans.com or by calling (207) 288-3161.

Registration is required to receive the Zoom link. To register, fill out the form at www.jesuplibrary.org/events/chase or email [email protected]