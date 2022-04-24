Online talk explores Maine’s connection to slavery 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Luke Gates-Milardo from the Maine Maritime Museum will present documents and artifacts from the museum’s collection to shed light on Maine’s ​role in the Atlantic slave economy in a free online presentation on Wednesday, April 27, at noon.

Gates-Milardo will discuss the research challenges involved in uncovering this facet of American history, will provide an overview of the museum’s collaboration with the Bowdoin College Africana Studies Department in curating an exhibit called Cotton Town: Maine’s Economic Connections to Slavery, and will foster a conversation on why this and other underacknowledged histories matter.

Gates-Milardo is an education and community engagement specialist at the museum. He designs and delivers creative, experiential learning opportunities for museumgoers of all ages. He is particularly interested in using artifacts to emphasize historically underrepresented stories and perspectives, supporting students in reinterpreting their understanding of history through such critical lenses as environmentalism, social justice and the arts.

Register for this event online at www.acadiaseniorcollege.org or email [email protected]

For more information, contact Acadia Senior College at (207) 288-9500.