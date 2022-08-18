Oberlin organist to perform in Bar Harbor 

BAR HARBOR — The third concert of the 2022 Summer Organ Recital Series at St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church will take place on Friday, Aug. 19, featuring Katherine Johnson performing the music of Felix Mendelssohn, Florence Price and Ethel Smyth.

Johnson is a senior in the organ department at Oberlin Conservatory, where she studies with Christa Rakich. She is enrolled in Oberlin’s double degree program, studying organ performance and English. Johnson currently serves as organist and

music director at Church of the Redeemer in Lorain, Ohio.

The concert series, presented by Friends of Music at St. Saviour’s, is now in its 15th season. The concerts are free, but donations are encouraged, with all proceeds going to the Friends of Music.