New online book club to meet May 16 

MOUNT DESERT — Mount Desert Island Historical Society, in partnership with Bass Harbor Memorial Library, is hosting a spring Book Club meeting on May 16 at 6 p.m. on Zoom to discuss “Swan’s Harbor” by Eleanor Mayo.

Book Club is a community program open to all to gather online to discuss books by MDI authors or with local settings, using literature as an entry point to learn more about regional history.

Mayo was born and raised in Southwest Harbor. She was the first female Tremont Select Board member, elected shortly after buying property in Bass Harbor in 1946 and building a home out of found lumber and driftwood with partner and fellow author Ruth Moore.

Mayo’s 1950 novel Swan’s Harbor is about two brothers who own a business on the working waterfront, near the sardine factory and Coast Guard station. A misunderstanding from their past causes the brothers to despise each other, but stay in business, somehow running it even though one brother refuses to speak to the other, choosing to communicate only through handwritten notes.

This book can be borrowed from Bass Harbor Memorial Library, Jesup Memorial Library in Bar Harbor and the Southwest Harbor Library. Additional copies are available through interlibrary loan. The book can be purchased by emailing Tremont Historical Society at [email protected]

Registration is required at www.mdihistory.org/book-club.

Email Jenna Jandreau at jen[email protected] with questions about Book Club or other Society programs and events.

The mission of the Mount Desert Island Historical Society is to foster meaningful engagement with the histories of Mount Desert Island.