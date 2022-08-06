MDI poet to read from new collection Aug. 10 

NORTHEAST HARBOR — Mount Desert summer resident and poet Lucy Bell Sellers has a new collection out that spans eight decades of writing.

The Northeast Harbor Library will host Sellers at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, for a reading from “Don’t Drop Me, God.” Attendance may be either in person at the library or via Zoom.

In her poetry, Sellers makes use of multiple poetic forms and multiple voices to express a stance marked by both rueful acceptance and defiance.

Sellers has spent summers on Mount Desert Island since childhood. She is a sailor, the oldest member of the church choir at St. Mary’s by-the-Sea and co-founder of the Long Pond Sailing Regatta.

In her professional life, Sellers has been a drama teacher at the Kangaru School in Kenya, East Africa, the Germantown Friends School in Philadelphia and the College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor, where she directed plays every fall trimester for 23 years.

This talk is free and open to the public. Copies of the book will be available for sale and signing. To register to attend via Zoom, call the library at (207) 276-3333 or visit the library’s website at www.nehlibrary.org.