Library to host multi-media ‘piano-eccentric’ family show  

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Public Library will host Maine author and illustrator Stephen Costanza for a multi-media, piano-eccentric family show with live music at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, to celebrate his new picture book “King of Ragtime: The Story of Scott Joplin.”

The program will include a behind-the-scenes peek at the process of making a picture book come to life, complete with live Ragtime piano tunes. Themed bookmarks and “King of Ragtime” coloring pages will be given at the program and the book will also be available for purchase.

Costanza has illustrated and written several books for children, including three about music – “Mozart Finds a Melody,” “Vivaldi and the Invisible Orchestra” and “King of Ragtime.” He studied music and composition, and for a time played piano professionally, performing both ragtime and classical music. He lives on North Haven Island in Penobscot Bay.

This event is free but in-person space is limited. To attend in person, masks required, register at www.swhplibrary.org, email [email protected] or call (207) 244-7065.