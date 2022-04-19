Harmonie Universelle to play St. Saviour’s April 23

BAR HARBOR — Evening music at St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church continues with a concert by the ensemble Harmonie Universelle on Saturday, April 23, at 4 p.m. The concert will feature Catherine Bull playing baroque flute, Elena Kraineva playing viola d’amore and Daniel Pyle playing harpsichord and chamber organ. They will be joined by mezzo-soprano Marcia Gronewold Sly in a program of trio-sonatas by Georg Philipp Telemann and Johann Joachim Quantz, with solo-arias by J. S. Bach and Antonio Vivaldi.

Harmonie Universelle was founded in 1985 by two American musicians studying and working in Amsterdam. They were participants in the NEA’s Chamber Music in Rural Residencies program and have been heard multiple times on NPR’s Performance Today. They have recorded the trios for flute, viola d’amore and basso-continuo of Christoph Graupner and Telemann.

Gronewold Sly is the founder and executive director of Blue Hill Bach, and has sung and recorded with the American Bach Soloists, the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra of San Francisco and the Kronos Quartet.

The concerts are presented in the sanctuary at St. Saviour’s, 41 Mount Desert St., Bar Harbor. Admission will be free, but donations to the Friends of Music at St. Saviour’s are requested. Members of the audience are required to wear face coverings.

Email [email protected] for more information.