Fourth of July fireworks in Southwest Harbor 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor & Tremont Chamber of Commerce, with the help of numerous Quietside resident and visitors, will be hosting a fireworks display in Southwest Harbor on July 4.

Central Maine Pyrotechnics will produce the program, which will be launched from one of Acadia Fuel’s barges in the middle of the harbor. The fireworks will be visible from many locations around the harbor and local businesses will be hosting viewings from their waterfront locations.

This display is made possible by donations from Quietside businesses, residents and visitors. The donation of the use of the barge by Acadia Fuel is also instrumental, according to the Chamber of Commerce.

A rain date of July 9 has been scheduled.

The Chamber is already accepting contributions for next year’s program and future displays.

Click here for a look a the Chamber’s 2022 fireworks map.

For more information, call (207) 244-9264 or email [email protected].