Festival of Lights starts Dec. 3  

ELLSWORTH — It is that time of year again when the Beth C. Wright Center’s gardens and woods come to life with magical illumination to welcome and celebrate the 2021 holiday season with the 2nd Annual Beth C. Wright Festival of Lights.

The Festival of Lights will be held on Friday and Saturday nights from 4:30-7 p.m. on Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18 and 31. The organization is requesting that people call (207) 664-0339 to make reservations so that safety guidelines can be followed.

The festival’s footprint has been enlarged this year with increased lighting and illuminated sculptures.

The center is also partnering with The Grand to present an abridged version of “Charles Dickens: A Musical Christmas Carol” at the festival. Join the cast for a short version of the classic tale of Scrooge and his journey of redemption. Performances will be at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Dec. 3, 4, 17 and 18.

Bar Harbor Savings & Loan, Darling’s Chevrolet and Wallace Events are sponsors for this year’s festival.

To find out more, call the center at (207) 664-0339. There is no charge to attend the festival, but donations will be accepted.