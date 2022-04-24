Facing fears of cold-water swimming

BAR HARBOR — Join a group of women who spend the winter plunging into the freezing waters on and around Mount Desert Island to learn about their spine-chilling adventures during a virtual talk on Thursday, April 28, at 7 p.m. with the Jesup Memorial Library. Members of the group Cold Tits, Warm Hearts (CTWH) will share why they willingly submerge themselves in freezing water and what the experience means to them.

In the winter of 2019, four friends were drawn to the cold water and started trying to get in it. These four formed the basis of what became CTWH. Seeking out others of their kind, the group has grown to around 40 people who cold-water swim in different locations all over the island.

The group members will discuss what it is like to go out in the cold water in nothing but bathing suits, and how facing a fear, settling into the discomfort and spending time in the water makes people feel good – even joyful. They will share information and tips on cold-water swimming as well as how to prepare for the stress of the cold. The group will also show some images and photographs that have been created out of their experience.

Registration is required to receive the Zoom link. To register, fill out the form at www.jesuplibrary.org/events/ctwh or email [email protected]