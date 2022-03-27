ECMI resumes in-person Midday Concerts

ELLSWORTH — Ellsworth Community Music Institute (ECMI) offers its next live Midday Concert at 1 p.m. on April 1. The concert will be performed by Baroque Orchestra of Maine musicians Heidi Powell and Chris Nemeth on baroque violins and Daniel Pyle on the harpsichord. The trio will play works by Corelli, Marula and Bach.

The concert will be held in person at the Moore Community Center, 125 State St., in Ellsworth. Due to COVID-19 considerations, the audience will be limited to 50 and seats will be filled first come, first served. Masks will be optional.

This free concert is sponsored by ECMI with funding from the Onion Foundation and the city of Ellsworth.

For more information, call (207) 664-9258 or email [email protected]