Community theater brings back popular performance  

LAMOINE — Lamoine Community Arts is bringing back its production of “Getting to Know You: A Speed Dating Adventure in a Retirement Village.”

The play, directed by Daniel Clement, with script by Lamoine playwright Merle Bragdon, is set in Forest Heights Retirement Community.

The occasion is an afternoon of speed dating, organized for the enjoyment of the residents by the all-knowing events coordinator Joyce.

The cast of 22 portrays an array of colorful characters, including Phil from Philly with his pink Cadillac, Morty the retired tchotchke salesman, Jane the party animal and Bonnie and Herb (who have nothing in common).

The play will be performed in the Lamoine Grange Hall on Route 184 at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 29 and 30, with a matinee performance at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 31. Doors open 30 minutes prior to show time. Admission is $10 and by reservation only. To reserve tickets or for more information, call (207) 667-3138.

Attendees must show proof of vaccination and wear a mask inside the Grange. Seating will be physically distanced.

Lamoine Community Arts is a not-for-profit organization founded in 1999 that aims to provide diverse opportunities in the performing and visual arts for the enjoyment of residents of Lamoine and surrounding communities.