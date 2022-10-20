Camp Beech Cliff to host annual Trail of Treats Oct. 29

MOUNT DESERT — Camp Beech Cliff is bringing back its annual Trail of Treats, a safe community trick-or-treating event on its beautiful, wooded campus, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.

Nonprofits on and around Mount Desert Island are collaborating to help bring this outdoor “neighborhood” to life by decorating cabins along the trail to compete for the coveted Golden Jack-O-Lantern Trophy. CBC will be joined by representatives from Acadia Community Theater, College of the Atlantic Work Study Tutors, Wendell Gilley Museum, Great Harbor Maritime Museum, Jesup Memorial Library, Seal Cove Auto Museum, Summer Festival of the Arts, Southwest Harbor Public Library, Seacoast Mission, Island Housing Trust and more. The event is being sponsored by Machias Savings Bank.

Dress in costume to trick or treat along the trail and vote for favorite decorated spaces. There will be a costume contest with prizes donated by businesses including Sherman’s Maine Coast Bookshop, Saint Dreux’s in Southwest Harbor, Carroll Drug Store and more.

To keep the event safe as well as fun, families register for a specific block of time to start their journey through the trail. Space is limited. To register, visit www.campbeechcliff.org. There is no cost to participate.

For more information, visit the above website or call (207) 244-0365.