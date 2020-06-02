LiveWell program offered online 

ELLSWORTH—Join the free LiveWell health and wellness program offered on Zoom by the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center.

The LiveWell program is a holistic approach to creating a personal wellness plan focused on emotional and spiritual wellness, physical activity, a healthy diet, personal environment and rejuvenation. The five elements, based on the American Cancer Institute’s “Five to Thrive” program, offers the opportunity for people living with cancer to achieve better treatment outcomes and reduce the risk of recurrence. This series is also open to those without a cancer diagnosis who wish to reduce their cancer risk and lead a healthy lifestyle.

This six-week series will begin Wednesday, June 10, from 10-11:30 a.m. and will run each Wednesday through July 15. Each session will include an explanation of the topic for the week and a guest speaker to talk about strategies and resources. Time for questions and discussion will follow.

The program will be led by Carla Tanguay, a nationally board-certified music therapist with over 17 years of experience helping people make changes and meet their goals through music. For information or to register, call (207) 664-0339 or email [email protected].