Little to discuss art book projects

BAR HARBOR — Artist and author Carl Little will speak at the Jesup Memorial Library on Thursday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. about his three recent book projects on Maine artists.

The books are “Paintings of Portland,” co-written with his brother David Little; “Philip Frey: Here and Now,” co-written by Daniel Kany and “Nature Observed: The Landscapes of Joseph Fiore.”

“Paintings of Portland” features art inspired by the city, including the Custom House and Portland Head Light, as well as street scenes, the waterfront, harbor, Back Bay and surrounding landscapes. A quarter of the book includes historic paintings, while the rest focuses on contemporary artists.

“Philip Frey: Here and Now,” is the first in-depth look at the Sullivan-based artist’s body of work. Known as a brilliant colorist, critics say Frey “paints Maine’s harbors and islands with a bold palette that captures the light and moods of his home state, from the streets of Ellsworth and Portland to Monhegan and Acadia National Park.”

“Nature Observed” follows the development of Fiore’s landscapes from his student days at Black Mountain College to the mid-1990’s. Fiore was a well-known avant-garde artist during the 1960s, living in New York City and Jefferson, Maine.

Little is the author of more than twenty-five art books, including “Paintings of Maine,” “The Art of Monhegan Island” and “The Art of Maine in Winter.” He has written books on John Singer Sargent, Winslow Homer, Edward Hopper, Dahlov Ipcar, Beverly Hallam, Francis Hamabe, Joel Babb, William Irvine, Jeffery Becton and Wendy Turner. His book “Eric Hopkins: Above and Beyond” won the first John N. Cole Prize from Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance in 2012. He edited his brother David Little’s first book, “Art of Katahdin,” and co-authored “Art of Acadia”. Little writes for Art New England, Working Waterfront, Hyperallergic, Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors and Ornament.

He has helped produce several Maine Masters films, including the award-winning “Imber’s Left Hand,” and is featured in “Richard Estes: My Camera Is My Sketchbook.” Little’s poetry has been featured in five anthologies edited by Wesley McNair. He lives on MDI and is the director of communications and marketing at the Maine Community Foundation.

Books will be on sale that night courtesy of Sherman’s Books. Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or mrice@jesuplibrary.org.