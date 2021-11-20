Little Notch Bakery & Café celebrates 25 years

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — This year marks the 25th anniversary of Little Notch Bakery & Café on Main Street in Southwest Harbor. Arthur and Kate Jacobs founded the café in 1996, three years after they opened Little Notch Bakery, now located at 11 Apple Lane.

Their café serves as a retail location for Little Notch’s baked goods and serves traditional Italian-American food. The café’s renowned pizzas feature homemade dough, and all the cafe’s sandwiches are served on artisan bread made at the bakery.

“It’s timeless,” said Kate, of the Little Notch operation. “When we do something that just resonates with people, we don’t have to recreate the wheel every year.”

Since day one, the café’s chicken focaccia sandwich recipe has not changed. It includes organic grilled chicken, organic onions and garlic aioli packed inside focaccia bread made from scratch in their bakery. Their aioli is a combination of all organic egg yolks, garlic, lemon juice and olive oil.

“The local sandwich favorite is the chicken focaccia by far,” said Kate.

While the Jacobs have kept their lunch and dinner menu the same since they opened, they have added to their variety of baked goods. Every addition to the menu is approved by Arthur, who attended Newbury Culinary College in Massachusetts before moving back to his hometown in Seal Cove.

The couple has also added a café to their Southwest Harbor marina location and expanded their café on Main Street for additional retail space. “We serve coffee and other retail items now, something we wouldn’t have done if we didn’t expand,” Kate said.

“Over the years, people will come, a family will stay here for a week, come get a meal with us one day, and then you will see them at least two or three or four more times. They will just keep coming back,” Arthur said.

For more information, visit littlenotchbakery on Instagram, Little Notch Cafe Bakery on Facebook or their website at littlenotchcafe.com.