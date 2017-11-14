‘Little Mermaid’ sing-along planned

ELLSWORTH — A Little Mermaid Sing-Along will take place at The Grand on Sunday, Nov. 19, at 4 p.m.

Audience members are invited to sing along to a special edition of the movie in which “Ariel, a fun-loving mermaid, is off on the adventure of a lifetime with her best friend, the adorable Flounder, and the reggae-singing Caribbean crab Sebastian at her side.”

Before and after the screening, audience members can meet the cast of Ellsworth High School’s production of “Little Mermaid.”

General admission tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for youths 12 and under. Maine Pet and Aquarium Store is sponsoring the event.

Call 667-9500, visit www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.