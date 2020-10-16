Limited-edition lager honors marathons 

LEWISTON – In 2019, Baxter Brewing Co. partnered with two of Maine’s most popular endurance events to release a special brew called Sea to Summit in honor of the unique race series of the same name. The series links the Mount Desert Island and Millinocket marathons, both hosted by Crow Athletics.

Although the ongoing global pandemic has caused the cancellation of most in-person events, including the 2020 race series, Baxter Brewing Co. has announced that the release of this year’s Sea to Summit will take place as scheduled.

The limited–edition lager is created using Maine ingredients including wild blueberries and spruce tips. Proceeds benefit Friends of Acadia in Bar Harbor and Friends of Katahdin Woods & Waters National Monument in Millinocket.

“These events mean so much to these two communities and we are honored to help bring a beer to celebrate [them],” said Baxter President Jenn Lever. “The idea of Sea to Summit was born from the hope to highlight two Maine-centric events that celebrate the very best of our state, the great outdoors, a passion for improving and celebrating with like–minded people and friends.”

The Mount Desert Island marathon was scheduled to take place this weekend in Bar Harbor. The Millinocket Marathon, a free USATF-certified race created to support local businesses in the Katahdin region, was scheduled for December.

“I hope runners and everyone will still get outside to cross their personal seas and reach every summit they’ve dreamed of, regardless of the tough times we all face,” said the founder and director of both races, Gary Allen. “In fact, to take it one step further, we encourage everyone to share motivational pictures on social media using the hashtag #SeaToSummit as inspiration, along with a can of this truly amazing beer!”