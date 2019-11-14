‘Life on Mars’ author to speak

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Author Robert Klose will discuss his book “Life on Mars” at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 6 p.m.

“The novel takes a satirical look at evolution vs. Intelligent Design — a sort of feint by anti-evolutionists to get creationism into the classroom by assiduously avoiding the mention of God,” a statement from the library said. “Instead, reference is made to a “higher” or “superior” intelligence. But what if the Intelligent Design folks are right and the evolutionists are wrong?”

In something of an absurdist recap of the Scopes Trial, the story includes a college professor being taken to task by the government for teaching evolution in contravention of the religious principles of the newly established Theocratic Union of American States.

The story’s conceit is this: what if the scientists are wrong and the evangelicals are right, and life on earth is the product of a higher intelligence? However, no one is prepared for who — or what — this intelligence turns out to be.

With wit, colorful characters, and biting dialog, Klose, in the words of novelist Monica Wood, “… sheds the cleansing light of comedy on our pitiful times.”

Klose is a regular contributor of essays to The Christian Science Monitor. His other books include “Adopting Alyosha: A Single Man Finds a Son in Russia,” “Small Worlds: Adopted Sons, Pet Piranhas and Other Mortal Concerns,” “The Three-Legged Woman & Other Excursions in Teaching” and the novel, “Long Live Grover Cleveland,” which won a 2016 Ben Franklin Literary Award and a USA Book News Award.

Books will be available for sale and for signing. Contact 244-7065.