‘Life on Mars’ author to speak

BAR HARBOP — Robert Klose will be at the Jesup Memorial Library on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. for an author talk and book signing. Klose’s novel “Life on Mars” offers a blend of science fiction, absurdism and social satire.

“Life on Mars” takes a satirical look at evolution vs. intelligent design. In the book, a higher intelligence did indeed get the ball of creation rolling, as posited by proponents of intelligent design.

But instead of a benevolent higher power, the designers are an alien race called the Spong, who had seeded earth as a botanical garden eons ago only to return and find it contaminated with humans.

In preparation for a “Treatment” to correct their error, the Spong assign a human to act as earth’s final biographer to provide them with proof of why humans have to go.

Monica Wood, author of “The One-in-a-Million Boy” wrote, “In ‘Life on Mars,’ Klose sheds the cleansing light of comedy on our pitiful times. His earnest band of characters are immensely appealing and, in some cases, literally larger than life.”

Award-winning thriller author Gerry Boyle added, “‘Life on Mars’ is an intriguing, and even startling, trip of a novel. This story is a heck of a ride.”

Klose is a regular contributor of essays to The Christian Science Monitor. He is the author of six books including the novel, “Long Live Grover Cleveland,” which won a 2016 Ben Franklin Literary Award and a USA Book News Award. Klose teaches at the University of Maine at Augusta.

Books will be on sale that night courtesy of Sherman’s Books. Contact 288-4245.