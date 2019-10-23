Life and chocolate

BAR HARBOR — Joe Blotnick and Jill Higgins will discuss their work in the Dominican Republic as Peace Corps volunteers Friday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. at the Jesup Memorial Library. They will also show a 30-minute film, “Chocolate Country,” directed by their son Robin.

Blotnik and Higgins spent two years there as Peace Corps volunteers. Higgins worked doing environmental education and special education, while Blotnick worked with a cooperative of cacao growers. He helped the growers have their cacao certified organic and set up direct marketing to the United States so they could get fair prices for their products.

During Blotnik and Higgins’ time in the country, their son Robin, who was studying film, visited and made the film about the cacao cooperative. The film won Best Short Documentary at the Seattle Film Festival.

Contact 288-4245.