Life aboard the Mabel  

TREMONT — As a teenager, Callie Gothard spent two years living onboard a 58–foot Camden schooner with her parents, two siblings, a cat and a dog. Moored in Camden Harbor, the family spent idyllic summers cruising along the Maine coast and winters hunkered down at the wharf, hoping it wouldn’t get too icy to prevent them from reaching the wharf ladder to get to the Rockland school where her dad was a principal, where her mom was a teacher and where she and her siblings attended classes.

Gothard will be talking about her experiences growing up aboard the Mabel at the Tremont Historical Society’s annual meeting, Tuesday, July 28, at 5 p.m. via Zoom.

The public is invited to attend. Instructions on how to join are available at the THS website at tremontmainehistory.us.

On Friday, July 24, the THS will continue weekly demonstrations of traditional crafts, arts and other skills at the Country Store on Granville Road in Bass Harbor. The demos will be conducted in 15–minute sessions at a safe distance and viewed through the glass door of the museum’s vestibule from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Attendees will receive a gift bag containing the ingredients to make a traditional Maine bean supper that they can take home to cook. Reservations are required. This week, Maud March will demonstrate spinning. To reserve a time slot, call 244-9753.