Library’s annual Big Book Sale set for July

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Get your next summer read or eclectic find at Southwest Harbor Public Library’s Big Book Sale July 8-10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the American Legion Hall behind the library on Village Green Way in Southwest Harbor.

This annual sale takes place in conjunction with Southwest Harbor’s famous Flamingo Festival (www.harborhousemdi.org/flamingo-festival). Readers can choose from the thousands of gently used paperbacks, hardcovers and rare books that have been donated to the library. There will also be a special section of children’s books as well as a variety of puzzles and games.

Visit www.swhplibrary.org to learn more about the book sale and other events this summer.

To donate books or to volunteer for the sale, call the library at (207) 244-7065. According to the library, help for the book sale would be appreciated, especially for setup Wednesday and Thursday.