Library to host hybrid program about famous explorer who retired to Maine

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Southwest Harbor Public Library is hosting a hybrid program with John Ross, author of “The Promise of the Grand Canyon: John Wesley Powell’s Perilous Journey and His Vision for the American West” at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 26.

Ross’ book is about explorer John Wesley Powell who retired to Brooklin, where he died in 1902. Powell, who, as an explorer, dared to lead the first successful expedition down the Colorado through the Grand Canyon and waged a bitterly contested campaign for environmental sustainability in the American West. Powell helped build the Friend Memorial Public Library in Brooklin in 1912 with funds he donated from his lectures.

Ross is a former editor of American Heritage and Smithsonian magazines, journalist and author. His previous books are “Enduring Courage: Ace Pilot Eddie Rickenbacker and the Dawn of the Age of Speed” and “War on the Run: The Epic Story of Robert Rogers and the Conquest of America’s First Frontier.”

On assignment, Ross has dogsledded with the Polar Inuit of northwest Greenland, lived with nomadic Khanty reindeer herders in Siberia, chased scorpions in Baja, and dived 3,000 feet underwater in the Galapagos for Smithsonian, gone technical mountain climbing in Siberia for National Geographic, and explored old castles in Europe for The Discovery Channel.

Registration is required to attend in-person and online. Register online at https://swhplibrary.libcal.com/event/9244703. For more information, email [email protected] or call (207) 244-7065.