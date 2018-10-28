Library to host “Dream Gathering”

BAR HARBOR — Twenty years ago, a ranger at Acadia National Park released her first book in the “Green Rider” series. A series of events at the Jesup Memorial Library next week help commemorate the anniversary.

On Friday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m., composer Kristina A. Bischoff and photographer Madeline Shayne will explain how they used Kickstarter to raise $99,297 to create the “Green Rider” soundtrack and photo book based on the Kristen Britain novel of the same name.

Bischoff and Shayne originally set out to raise $30,000 to fund their project and set $60,000, $90,000 and $120,000 goals. For each goal they reached more incentives were added on top of the regular incentives they gave to the backers of their project. The $90,000 goal allowed them to record the CD with a full orchestra and choir. After they met their goal in May, they released the full album in September.

Bischoff is a composer and 3-time nominee for Best Music in Utah Film/Music Awards. She has written music for Salt Lake Pops, Pretty Darn Funny web-series, commercials for businesses, and alternative pop artists including Robyn Cage

Shayne is a fine art photographer and artist. Her work has appeared in several online and offline publications, including Duende Magazine, Boston Voyager Magazine, Blacksburg Belle, and Whim Magazine. Her work is influenced by her love of fantasy, the natural world and couture fashion.

This event is part of the “Dream Gathering” weekend to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the publishing of Kristen Britain’s “Green Rider.”

Contact the Jesup at 288-4245.

Author talk

Author Kristen Britain will give a book talk and reading Saturday, Nov. 3 at 6:30 p.m. to mark the release of the next book in the series.

Britain will share memories of creating Green Rider, answering questions, and reading from “The Dream Gatherer.” The newest book includes a novella and two short stories set in the universe of the Green Rider series.

For the event, the Jesup will be turned into Professor Berry’s library from the books. “Explore the wonders of Professor Berry’s library and examine the many arcane artifacts that have been collected from the land of Sacoridia and beyond,” event organizers said. “Costumes are welcome, but not required.”

Contact the Jesup at 288-4245.