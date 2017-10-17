Library teas ready to pour

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A tea party will take place at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Thursday, Oct. 19, from 2-3:30 p.m. This is the first tea of the library’s 15th season hosting the social event.

Everyone is welcome to enjoy a cup of tea and a homemade snack by the library’s fireplace, browse a selection of new books and enjoy the company of others. Ruth Grierson and friends will provide live music.

There is never an agenda, just an opportunity to stop in the middle of a busy day and relax with a cup of hot tea served in a china cup. Call the library at 244-7065.