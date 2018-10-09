Library tea

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Starting up again this fall, the Southwest Harbor Library will host tea time, beginning on Thursday, Oct. 18, from 2- 3:30 p.m.

“Everyone is welcome to enjoy a cup of tea in the Library’s Holmes room, nibble on delicious homemade treats, and enjoy the company of others,” event organizers said. “Dedicated volunteers create a cozy tea room atmosphere, complete with beautiful china cups and saucers and homemade tea cozies. Take a break from the blustery October weather and warm yourself, inside and out.”

Live music will be provided by Ruth Grierson and friends.

For more information call the library at 244-7065.