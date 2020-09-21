Library reopens following construction

TREMONT— Patrons are now invited to come visit the newly renovated Bass Harbor Memorial Library at 89 Bernard Road in the village of Bernard.

Construction on the 700-square foot addition was complete at the beginning of the summer. For the last couple of months, library officials have been moving out of the temporary location on Tremont Road and back into the revamped building in Bernard.

Following strict guidelines during the pandemic, guests of the library will be welcome in, five at a time, at the beginning of each hour for 40 minutes. For the last 20 minutes of each hour, the library will close in order to clean for the next round of guests.

Information on the library’s website outlines what services are and are not available at this time. For instance, inside the newly constructed children’s room, use of toys and games is currently prohibited.

Patrons are asked to wear a mask, not visit the library if they are sick or have traveled outside of Maine in the last two weeks, maintain proper social distancing and sanitize hands upon entering.

Hours of operation are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1:40 p.m. Curbside service will be offered during those hours as well. Walk-ins are welcome if the library has not met capacity for the hour.

For more information about the library’s opening and protocol, visit bassharborlibrary.org.