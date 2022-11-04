Library of Congress to archive Mission’s annual journal 

MOUNT DESERT — The Library of Congress will archive all 16 editions of The Island Reader, an annual journal of islanders’ art and writing published by Maine Seacoast Mission.

The Island Reader began in 2006 as a thin, black and white, saddle-stapled arts anthology showcasing the work of artists living on four of Maine’s unbridged islands. Over the years, it evolved into a bound publication featuring the work of artists and writers from 16 unbridged islands.

This fall, all the editions will be archived in the physical collection of the Library of Congress, which is the world’s largest library, offering access to the creative record of the U.S. and extensive materials from around the world.

“I had just returned from a lovely vacation in Maine when I was asked about adding The Island Reader to our collections. I’ve always been impressed that Maine is one of those states where visual artists and writers seem to grow from the soil! Along with the Maine State Library, the Library of Congress is pleased to be a repository for these examples of creativity from a special corner of our country,” said Abby Yochelson, reference specialist for English and American literature at the Library of Congress.

The Library of Congress’ archives contain millions of books, films and videos, audio recordings, photographs, newspapers, maps and manuscripts. For any piece of American media to be preserved there, the material must document American history and culture.

“This is a special moment for the Mission and the islanders who design and contribute to the journal. The poems, stories, words, images, drawings and paintings of Maine islanders will be archived for years to come not only in The Island Reader, but also in this country’s most important cultural institution,” said Mission President John Zavodny.

In 2021, sixty-nine artists and writers submitted work to be included in the 16th edition. Once the submission deadline closes each year, the publication’s editors, who are also islanders, create the layout aboard the Mission’s sea vessel, Sunbeam. Printed in small print runs each year, the Mission receives requests from across Maine and the country.

The editors of The Island Reader are now accepting submissions for the 17th edition. Anyone who lives on one of Maine’s unbridged islands can submit their work by Dec. 31. The theme of the edition is “Our Island Families.” For more information on how to submit poetry, prose or artwork, visit https://seacoastmission.org/sunbeam/island-outreach/the-island-reader.