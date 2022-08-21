Library hosts September digital literacy classes  

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Public Library is partnering with the National Digital Equity Center (NDEC) to provide onsite digital literacy classes in September.

On Sept. 1 and 2 from 4-5 p.m., two Email Basics sessions will be held where participants will learn the basics of using email in an interactive class, looking at navigating, composing, replying, working with attachments and more, with hands-on class participation. This class is limited to six.

A three-session iPhone Basics runs Sept. 12-14 from 10-11 a.m. This course covers the basics of how to use Apple’s iPhone, starting with the basics of how to log on using multiple methods from passcode to touch id to face recognition technology. Apple’s iCloud service and App Store will be discussed. This class is also limited to six.

The classes will take place in the Clark Room where participants will view the NDEC instructor on Zoom with a local facilitator available in person to assist the instructor and students. Students may bring their own device or reserve a library laptop and will need to fill out a one-time enrollment form for the NDEC at signup. Enroll with NDEC and register for these onsite classes at www.swhplibrary.org.

For more information, email [email protected] or call (207) 244-7065.