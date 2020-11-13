Library hosts online reading of Carson and Freeman letters

SOUTHWEST HARBOR –Carolyn Gage will be joined by Portland actor Denise Poirier and Waterville actor Juli Brooks Settlemire for an online reading of excerpts from the letters written between Rachel Carson and Dorothy Freeman. This event is hosted by the Southwest Harbor Public Library and will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 5:30 p.m.

In 1952, Carson began building a vacation cabin on Southport Island near the summer cottage of Dorothy and Stanley Freeman. Carson was 45 years old, and she had just become a celebrity author the year before, with the publication of her international bestseller, “The Sea Around Us.” Freeman, her new summer neighbor, was 54, a homemaker, and had been married to Stanley Freeman for 28 years.

At Christmas 1952, Freeman sent a small card to Carson, welcoming her to the island and inviting Carson and her mother to visit her the next summer. And so began an intimate relationship that was to last until the end of Carson’s life. The two women continued to live 500 miles apart for most of the year and wrote to each other constantly, sometimes several letters a week.

Gage is a playwright, performer, director and activist. The author of nine collections of lesbian– and feminist-themed plays and 75 plays, musicals and one-woman shows, she specializes in non-traditional roles for women, especially those reclaiming famous lesbians whose stories have been distorted or erased from history.

To register for this virtual talk and receive a link to the Zoom presentation, email [email protected]