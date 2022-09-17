Library hosts mystery writer Sept. 20 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Mystery writer Moe Claire, who says her writing desk overlooks Frenchman Bay and Mount Desert Island, is returning to the Southwest Harbor Public Library later this month to talk about her most recent book, “Granite & Bones.” The event is being offered both in person and online at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20.

This latest book is the second in the Pyke Island Mystery Series. Claire spoke about the first book, “A Fickle Tide,” at the library in 2019. The third book in the series is due to be published later this year.

Retired from a career in computer science, Claire is an outdoor enthusiast and lifelong student of the natural sciences, most recently geology. She said she started writing mysteries set in Downeast Maine because she couldn’t find many books that did justice to the landscape and people.

“I’ve been drawn to these shores as much by the people as by the beauty of the landscape. Mainers are independent, resilient, creative, droll in their humor and proud of their history. I am fortunate to be able to call many of them friends,” she said.

Registration is required at www.swhplibrary.org. For more information, email [email protected] or call (207) 244-7065.