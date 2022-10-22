Library hosts history of midwifery program

BERNARD — On Monday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m., the Tremont Historical Society and the Bass Harbor Memorial Library will host an evening with Linda Robinson that explores the history of midwifery in the U.S.

Women’s health care and those who provide it have changed dramatically over the history of this country. Slavery, formal education for women, world politics, global and domestic economics and many other factors have influenced the treatment of women in our health care system. Midwives, once the primary providers of women’s health care, were systematically eliminated in this country. This presentation will describe the history of women’s health care, societal changes that shaped its delivery and how these factors have impacted women’s lives and will explore how ethnicity, economic status, geographical location and allocation of resources all influence the culture of care for women.

Robinson is a nurse-midwife who was one of the founders of the Women’s Health Center in Bar Harbor. In addition to her 23 years there, she worked internationally in Malawi Africa as a Peace Corps volunteer, in American Samoa, where she started the first midwifery practice, and in the Democratic Republic of Congo with Doctors without Borders. She is the author of “Sunday Morning Shamwana, A Midwife’s Letters From the Field” and has co-authored two additional books, “Being Pregnant, A Woman’s Answer Book” and “Women’s Sexual Health.” She has worked in women’s health care for 36 years, caring for women from all walks of life. She most recently worked in Malawi as visiting faculty, teaching midwifery at the Kamuzu College of Nursing.

This is a hybrid program, and registration is required. In-person attendance is limited to 25, and masks are required. Register at http://bassharborlibrary.com/midwifery or call (207) 244-3798. The Bass Harbor Memorial Library is located at 89 Bernard Road.