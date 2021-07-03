Library holds book sale fundraiser 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Find your next summer read at Southwest Harbor Public Library’s Big Book Sale that will be held July 9-11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the library in the Children’s Garden and at the American Legion Hall behind the library on Village Green Way.

This annual sale takes place in conjunction with Southwest Harbor’s famous Flamingo Festival (www.harborhousemdi.org/flamingo-festival). Readers will have the opportunity to choose from the thousands of gently-used paperbacks, hardcovers and rare books that have been donated to the library. There will also be a special section of children’s books as well as a variety of puzzles and games.

Visit www.swhplibrary.org to learn more about this and other events this summer.

For more information about the book sale, or to donate books or to volunteer, call the library at 244-7065. The library is looking for help during the sale, especially for setup and breakdown.