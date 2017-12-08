Library exhibit features ArtWaves artists

MOUNT DESERT — The multimedia works of several artists from ArtWaves are on display in the Mellon Room of the Northeast Harbor Library through December.

The show features the artwork of many artists, including Ben Lincoln, Charles Zeph, Finn Teach, Greg Mason Burns, Jessica L. Harris, Linda Rowell-Kelley, Liz Cutler, Margaret Beaulieu, Mary Davidson, Nicole DeSimone, Jane MacKeil and Roberta Sprague.

“The exhibit is a gathering point,” said organizers, as the artists “prepare to carry the light through the winter.”

A closing reception with the artists is set for Saturday, Dec. 30, from 3:30-5 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

The room is sometimes booked for private use, so those who want to view the exhibit may want to call 276-3333 to be sure that it is available for viewing.

Also, Liz Cutler will lead a workshop on stained glass mosaic making at the library on Saturday, Dec. 30, from 12-2 p.m. Registration is required at the front desk of the library, by emailing [email protected] or by calling 276-3333. This workshop, offered for free, is recommended for children older than eight and adults.