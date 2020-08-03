Library collaboration 

ROCKLAND—The Farnsworth Art Museum in Rockland is collaborating with Northeast Harbor Library, Jesup Memorial Library and MDI Historical Society to celebrate Maine art through virtual lectures that are free to the public this summer.

The August 13 edition of MDI Historical Society’s Chebacco Chats will feature art historian and curator, Jane Bianco, who will talk about the work of photographer Eliot Porter. Porter’s art is featured in an exhibition called, “All the Wild Places,” now at the Farnsworth Museum. Find a link to the Zoom webinar at mdihistory.org or watch on Facebook Live at facebook.com/mdihistory.