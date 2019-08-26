Library art show a family affair

MOUNT DESERT — Paintings by Patricia Noble of Lamoine are part of an art show at the Northeast Harbor library through the end of August.

Noble, a former member of the Miniature Society of Florida and current member of Cider Painters of America, specializes in highly detailed miniature oil paintings.

Also featured in the show are Noble’s daughter Kathrine Noble Churchill and Liz Cutler, both of Bar Harbor.

A portion of the sales will benefit the Northeast Harbor Library. Contact 276-3333.