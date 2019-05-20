SOUTHWEST HARBOR – On Tuesday, May 28, 5:30 p.m., join local birder Craig Kesselheim at the Southwest Harbor Public Library for the program “Let’s go birding!”

He will lead participants on a short walk to the pond above the town office and will share bird watching tips by identifying birds by sight, sound, habitat, and behavior. The group will then return to the Library and get to know how to use binoculars and field guides and practice bird identification with slides and audio sounds. Southwest Harbor resident Craig Kesselheim has been a passionate birder for 45 years and has birded on MDI for many of those. Attendance is limited, please register.

For more information, call the Library, 244-7065, or visit www.swhplibrary.org.