BAR HARBOR — St. Saviour’s Church’s annual Lessons & Carols on Sunday, Dec. 17, at 4 p.m. will feature choral music by Peter Warlock, Michael Praetorius, Giovanni Palestrina and Johannes Brahms, along with selections for the organ by J.S. Bach and Hugo Distler, and carols for the people to sing.

St. Saviour’s is handicapped accessible from the 41 Mount Desert St. parking lot.