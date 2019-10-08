Leonard to lead photo workshop

BAR HABOR — Mike Leonard of “Photo Tourism by Mike” will lead a workshop about how to take better photos on your camera and cell phone Friday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. at the Jesup Memorial Library.

The event is co-sponsored by the Bar Harbor Whale Watch and is held before a Whale Watch lighthouse tour.

“Bring along a camera for this hands-on workshop and Leonard will walk attendees through the easy changes they can make instantly to take better photos,” organizers said.

“Each session will break down things that are seen as difficult photography concepts and attendees will leave the session knowing much more about how to use their camera.

Leonard will discuss about exposure, white balance, using the HDR setting, basic composition and more. He will also share a list of free apps to improve images on smartphones.

Leonard’s work is frequently seen in books, magazines, annual reports, brochures, textbooks, in television segments and nationally on the Weather Channel. Some of his work has also been seen on the National Geographic Wild program.

The talk is free and open to the public and registration is not required. Contact 288-4245.